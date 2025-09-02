Photo courtesy of Koaa.com

PLANTATION, Fla. – The Coalition to End Homelessness and the League of Women Voters of Broward County are teaming up to address the homeless and affordable housing crisis impacting South Florida.

The two non-profit organizations are hosting a public workshop on Saturday, September 6 at 12 noon at the West Broward Regional Library, 8601 W Broward Blvd.

“When middle-income families cannot afford housing, not only does homelessness escalate, employers cannot recruit staff, schools cannot keep teachers, hospitals cannot retain nurses,” Coalition to End Homelessness CEO Laura Hansen said in a statement.

The affordable housing crisis is gripping South Florida and beyond, as more and more people are finding it difficult to find affordable places to live, forcing some into homelessness.

According to Realtor.com, renting the average apartment now requires a household income of $117,000 in Broward; $126,000 in Palm Beach; and $136,000 in Miami-Dade.

Purchasing a median-priced home in South Florida requires an annual income of between $235,000 and $260,000.

Realtor.com recently ranked the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach market the nation’s least affordable rental market, with renters paying almost 38 percent of their income on housing.

The public is invited to attend the workshop. Register online at https://homelessfl.org/