BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach is making history as the only city in Florida — and one of just 21 nationwide — to receive a major grant aimed at protecting residents from extreme heat.

Climate Smart Communities Initiative (CSCI) awarded the grant to help cities focus on plans to mitigate the heat impact including expanding the city’s tree canopy, adding shaded public spaces and building cooling infrastructure in vulnerable areas.

Among the terms for the grant, city leaders are required to draft an urban heat resilience strategy ready by summer 2026.

According to a press release, Boynton Beach is the only city in Florida to receive the grant.