Former Louisiana State University Law School Dean Alena Allen (Photo courtesy of Facebook).

MIAMI – Alena Allen, the first Black Law School Dean at Louisiana State University, said she’s stepping down from the position.

According to Black Enterprise News, Allen claims she was the victim of racial and gender discrimination that forced her to leave her position.

According to her attorney, Allen was questioned by university officials about “irregularities” in the LSU law school’s finances.

However, when she tried to address the budget gaps, which occurred before her appointment, Allen believed LSU leaders shifted the blame onto her.

Allen’s attorney further claims that the LSU Board of Supervisors “engaged in systematic discrimination and retaliatory conduct” against the education leader.

Allen made history in 2023 as the first Black person to lead the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.

LSU officials said Allen will continue to teach at the school as a full-time faculty member.

She may pursue legal action over alleged whistleblower retaliation, her attorney says.