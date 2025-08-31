Valinique Wright is a surgery schedule coordinator for Holy Cross Health Colleague (Photo courtesy of Holy Cross Health).

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – For her dedication and passion for her job, Valinique Wright was honored as Holy Cross Health’s Colleague of the Month for August 2025.

Wright has been a surgery schedule coordinator for Holy Cross Health’s operating room for the past 12 years, a liaison between the doctor’s office and the hospital to get patients surgeries scheduled on the calendar.

From reserving surgical instruments to equipment to supplies to personnel and so much more, there are many working pieces when scheduling for the operating room (OR).

With astuteness, experience, precision and finesse, she solves the complicated daily puzzle. Wright confirms the availability of everything that will be needed for a specific procedure, spaces surgeries with appropriate turnover time between, attempts to increase efficiency by scheduling similar surgeries back-to-back and works with the Executive Director of Surgical Services to resolve scheduling conflicts.

“Valinique has a deep knowledge of the processes needed to schedule surgery cases and has an innate ability to support our staff, from independent surgeon practices to the employed Holy Cross Medical Group, by guiding them every step of the way. She always makes using the Holy Cross Health operating room easy,” said Christine Marrero, Executive Director of Surgical Services, who nominated Wright. “Valinique is extremely valuable to the OR team. Her smile and laughter bring joy to the department.”