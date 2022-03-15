Lake Worth Beach, Fla. – The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is inviting local creative professionals across all disciplines and representatives of cultural organizations to participate in its new Cultural Sector Needs Assessment survey, which opens online on March 15.

The anonymous survey will be conducted by Decision Support Partners and supported by Mosaic Group. After the survey closes, there will also be a series of focus groups and community conversations to inform a strategic report.

The timing of the survey is critical, as Palm Beach County’s cultural sector emerges from a $360 million loss in economic activity, plus other impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results from the survey will help the council understand the sector’s current needs and create future plans that support its continued recovery.

The survey also will inform the council’s next strategic plan, advocacy messages, grant and donor funding requests, and programs and services that serve the sector.

“As Palm Beach County’s local arts agency, we can act now by deploying our ﬁrst-ever comprehensive needs assessment, which allows the Council to really listen to the sector and respond to those needs,” said Dave Lawrence, president & CEO.

“We invite our cultural community to let their voice be heard by taking the survey, which will ultimately help us better enrich Palm Beach County’s cultural vitality, economically advance individual artists, and support the growth and success of cultural organizations.”

The survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete and will be open March 15 through April 1. Spanish and Creole translation is available. Survey respondents must live or work in Palm Beach County.

The Council will share results from the survey later this summer. To access the survey, visit palmbeachculture.com/survey.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is the only organization solely dedicated to supporting arts and culture in The Palm Beaches.

In its effort to foster growth of the cultural sector, the council provides support services to cultural organizations and creative professionals, administers public and private grant programs, advocates for cultural funding, enhances local arts education, and promotes cultural tourism.

The Council serves as a venue highlighting works by Palm Beach County visual and performing artists at its headquarters in the historic Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building in Downtown Lake Worth Beach.

The building is also home to the Roe Green Uniquely Palm Beach Store featuring items by local artisans; as well as the Jean S. and Frederic A. Sharf Visitor Information Center; and the outdoor Project Space, offering the best view of the building’s iconic Martin Luther King Jr. mural by Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra.

The council is open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays, 12 to 5 p.m., with special guidelines to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff. For other information, including a comprehensive calendar of cultural events in The Palm Beaches, visit palmbeachculture.com.