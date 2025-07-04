Photo courtesy of zimbabwenow.co.zw

MIAMI- The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash that took the life of an 82-year-old Black man.

Deputies said the crash occurred on June 29, happened around 3:30 a.m., at the intersection of Northwest 115th Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue.

The victim was identified as Austin Rostan Noel, who was crossing the street when witnesses said he was struck by a 2020 Nissan Maxima.

The agency said their Homicide Bureau and Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the hit-and-run crash.

They also confirmed that a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office at 305-471-2400. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.