Morgan State University March Band on the march on for the RECALL & RESPONSE pavilion by Coleman and Morgan State University School of Architecture students and alums at the Venice Architecture Biennale. The drumline of MSU’s Magnificent Marching Band follows the talking drummers from Senegal. (Photo courtesy of Facebook).

MIAMI – Morgan State University became the first Historically Black College & University (HBCU) to lead a solo pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale’s Art Night Venezia on June 21, 2025

The Biennale is a major international exhibition showcasing architectural works and ideas in Venice, Italy.

Morgan State band led a vibrant procession through Venice and culminated in a performance at the Giardini della Marinaressa.

The event featured music, traditional ceremonies and celebrated African heritage and the university’s cultural expression.

The pavilion, constructed with sustainably sourced timber, was a collaborative effort involving students and alumni from Morgan State University, Tuskegee University, and Clemson University.

It opened on May 10, 2025, at the Giardini della Marinaressa in Venice and will be on display through November 24, 2025.