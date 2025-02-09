Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office

Stephanie Daniels made history as the first Black woman and woman Miami-Dade County police director when she was appointed in 2023 to lead one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the U.S.

Now retired, Daniels will be recognized for her 30-plus years of public service during the 5th annual Black History Month Showcase dubbed African Americans and Labor, Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 2 P.M. to 7 at the JL Enid W Demps Park.

The park is located at 11350 S.W. 216 Street in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Parks and Recreation and Open Spaces Department is sponsoring the showcase, to celebrate the immense contribution of African Americans and their impact in shaping workforce culture across the nation.

In addition to being recognized for her contributions, Daniels will deliver a special address during the event, words that will effectively serve as a speech of inspiration for younger generations to make a difference in their communities.

The event also includes dance and music performances by local schools, vibrant art exhibitions, cultural dance showcases, Kids Fun Zone, food trucks and Black History Month presentations.