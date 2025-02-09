Photo courtesy of Facebook

Mom and pop businesses in Miami-Dade County’s District 1 that are seeking financial relief can apply for small business grants if they qualify.

The office of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert III is awarding grants up to $5,000 per small business which can be used for a wide range of improvements.

The grants can help businesses with inventory/supplies, business equipment, marking/advertising, building insurance, interior and exterior upgrades, security system, work vehicles and employee training.

To qualify for the program, business owners must meet certain criteria including being located in District 1, business operating since Jan. 2025, a for-profit business, and a physical address for the business is required.

Home-based businesses can apply.

Applications are available through February 14, 2025, online and in-person at Gilbert’s District 1 office, 17988 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

Completed applications will be accepted from February 17 through February 25, 2025, by 4 p.m., at Gilbert’s office.

Completed applications along with all supporting documents can be submitted via email to: District1@MiamiDade.gov.

Subject: Mom & Pop Grant 2025

Please refer to the application for all qualifications and requirements to apply for grant funding. For more information, contact District 1 at (305) 474-3011.