WASHINGTON – Following lawmakers threat to commence contempt proceedings, both former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hilary agreed to appear before the panel, Angel Ureña, deputy chief of staff to Bill Clinton, confirmed in a post.

“They negotiated in good faith. You did not,” Ureña wrote. “But the former president and former Secretary of State will be there and look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone.”

Ranking member Robert Garcia said the Clintons’ complied with the committee’s demands.

“I mean, they sent us and the Republicans affirmation that they’ve accepted every single term that James Comer has asked for, and that they’re willing to come in and testify,” Garcia said.

“The Clintons’ counsel has said they agree to terms, but those terms lack clarity yet again, and they have provided no dates for their depositions,” Comer said. “The only reason they have said they agree to terms is because the House has moved forward with contempt. I will clarify the terms they are agreeing to and then discuss next steps with my committee members.”

The Clintons’ agreement to testify led the House to pause proceedings on holding them in contempt.