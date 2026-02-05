James Fishback, a Republican candidate for Florida governor, pledged on Monday to use “every state resource” to investigate every person named in the Epstein files and bring each to justice.

Fishback noted on his social media, that despite hundreds of men being implicated in the files, none had been either arrested or charged. “If I am elected Florida’s 47th governor, I will spare no resource to prosecute every single one of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators here in Florida. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, you will be brought to justice,” he said.