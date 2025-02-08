Photo courtesy of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development

Former Texas state Rep. Scott Turner is the new secretary of Housing and Urban Development after the U.S. Senate’s confirmation on a 55-44 bipartisan vote.

President Donald Trump nominated Turner who is the only Black in the President’s 16-member Cabinet.

“I am honored and humbled to serve the American people and the Trump Administration as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development,” Turner said. “On President Trump’s first day in office, he signed an executive order to lower the cost of housing and expand housing supply. As Secretary, I will lead the department in furthering these priorities.

Turner, 52, said the path ahead for America presents an opportunity to restore HUD to its core mission of supporting strong and sustainable communities and quality, affordable homes, serving the nation’s most vulnerable.

“We must reduce burdensome regulations to make homeownership easier while unleashing prosperity that has been stifled in communities across the country for far too long,” he said. “Housing goes beyond the four walls of a home; it helps build thriving communities and is the foundation of the American Dream.”

Turner previously served as executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council from 2019 to 2021.

He also played nine seasons in the NFL as a cornerback.