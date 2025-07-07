Photo courtesy of wallpaers.com

MIAMI – President Donald Trump’s DEI rollback policy and trade war have apparently spurred the highest unemployment rate for Black Americans since 2022.

According to CNN, Black Americans unemployment rose to 6.8 percent for the month of June, an increase from May’s 6 percent and the highest level since January 2022.

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1 percent and employers added a stronger-than-expected 147,000 jobs in June, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

The unemployment rate for Whites, Hispanics and Asians also declined.

According to a survey, business owners said Trump’s DEI rollback policy, cuts to federal funding and a trade war placed their future plans on hold including hiring.

Black Americans are usually impacted first whenever the economy begins to weaken, economists say.