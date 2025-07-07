Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Longtime Florida City Mayor Otis T. Wallace has a street named after him.

During a recent street renaming ceremony, family, friends and colleagues paid homage to Wallace when Miami-Dade County unveiled Otis Wallace Way at Southwest 5th Avenue from Lucy Street to S.W. 7th Street.

The street is adjacent to Florida City Hall, which was renamed Otis T. Wallace Municipal Complex last year.

Wallace has been the mayor of Florida City since 1985.”This is a very exciting day for me to have a street named after me,” Wallace said. “I’m really excited because my grandparents can see it because 30 years from now, they can say I was there.” I am honored that my colleagues saw fit to do this for me.”

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee, who sponsored the resolution to rename the street after Wallace, said the mayor is truly well-deserved of the recognition.

“Your unwavering dedication and steadfast leadership have made a lasting impact on our community, inspiring many along the way,” McGhee said during the street renaming ceremony. “Thank you for your service, your vision, and your commitment to the great City of Florida City. This honor is a testament to your remarkable contributions, and it will surely be remembered as a proud chapter in the history of our great city.”