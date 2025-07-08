Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – “Mama” Moise Burks, the legendary gospel singer who was one of the voices of the Mississippi Mass Choir, has died.

She was 92.

According to reports, Burks’ daughter and the Mass Choir confirmed her passing.

“We will keep everyone informed as memorial details are finalized,” the group stated. “Mama Mosie’s powerful voice, unshakable faith, and joyful spirit touched hearts around the world and helped define the sound and soul of the Mississippi Mass Choir. Please keep her family, friends, and the entire Mississippi Mass Choir family in your prayers during this difficult time. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

According to the MALACO Music Group, Burks was born and raised in Forest, Mississippi, where she picked cotton with her parents to earn a living.

Burks later worked as a maid to earn money for college but also hung on to her passion for singing which started in the church.

After first husband died in 1984, she remarried eight years later, and they were planning to travel together but that was put on hold when Burks received an offer to join the Mississippi Mass Choir.

The Mississippi Mass Choir is based in Jackson, Mississippi and is considered to be one of the most influential ensembles in its genre.

The 100-voice choir has climbed the Billboard’s gospel charts over the years including reaching the top ten on several occasions.