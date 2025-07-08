Photo courtesy of discoverhubpages.com

MIAMI – Bethune-Cookman University came away a big winner in fundraising and state funding to bolster the school improvement efforts.

After Florida awarded the Daytona college $17 million in the state’s 2025-2026 budget as part of its effort to support HBCUs, the university announced raising $800,000 through private donors in June.

The monies will be used to support student scholarships, enhance educational opportunities such as internships and cover costs for campus improvement projects.

“It’s amazing to see community friends unite with the Wildcat Nation by investing in Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s vision for a brighter future,” Sherry Paramore, vice president of institutional advancement, said in a statement. “Not only does this shatter fundraising records but it paves the way to strengthen the foundation Dr. Bethune laid 120 years ago and empowers each young scholar with the fortitude to believe that anything is possible.”

The largest single gift, $242,968, came from the Daytona Racing and Recreational Facilities District, which produces the Turkey Run events.

Each year, Bethune issues a challenge to alumni and other groups to see who can raise the most money for the school.