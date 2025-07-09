Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin, rapper Kodak Black and City Manager Greg Harrison (Photo courtesy of the city of Pompano Beach).

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The city of Pompano Beach honored rap artist Kodak Black with a key to the city.

During a ceremony, officials recognized the Pompano Beach native and Haitian immigrant for his contributions to charities and other causes.

In 2019, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, donated $10,000 the Jack and Jill Children’s center, which is a provider of early children’s education, and donated funds to Paradise Childcare in Broward County, Florida, to provide gifts for 150 children in the area.

In addition, he donated $5,000 for the organization’s annual Christmas party.

The “No Flockin” rapper said he was making plans to build a school in Haiti.

Despite being a philanthropist and embarking on a successful rap career, Kapri had legal troubles including being arrested for cocaine possession and violating his probation.

He was recently released from federal prison after a supervised release violation.