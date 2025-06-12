Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Broward County Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis gave a financial boost to a new affordable housing project in Miramar.

At a recent Miramar City Commission meeting, Davis presented the city with a $2 million check for the ParcView at Miramar, a project designed to give local residents affordable housing relief.

The 66 two-story townhome project, costs roughly $31.7 million to build and offers two-and three-bedroom units ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 square feet.

It also comes with amenities including walk-out balconies, garages and private backyards.

Davis’s $2 million donation helps expedite the completion for the new housing development project, underscoring the relationship between county and local government to achieve their goals.

“Affordable housing is not just a buzzword—it’s a growing crisis that affects working families, veterans, seniors, and everyday residents,” said Davis, a former Miramar commissioner. “As your County Commissioner, I have been steadfast in making sure cities like Miramar receive the resources they need to thrive.”