Photo courtesy of www.reddit.com

MIAMI – A Tri-Rail train slammed into a Miami-Dade County Transit bus on Wednesday night in Opa-locka, according to news reports.

Passengers on board the bus sustained minor injuries.

The collision occurred near Ali Baba Avenue and 22nd Avenue.

The train appeared to strike the back of the bus.

The accident is currently under investigation to determine why the bus was on the railroad tracks in the path of the train traveling at a maximum speed of 79 mph.