Media personality and first Black Miss Canada Juliette Powell

Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Media personality Juliette Powell, who was the first Black Miss Canada, has died, according to reports.

She was 54.

Powell died on June 3, 2025, from complications of acute bacterial meningitis in New York.

According to her bio, Powell was the host of Much Music VJ and Electric Circus, breaking barriers and inspiring generations across media, technology, and social advocacy.

Powell was born in Manhattan, New York and her family moved to Canada when she was eight years old.

She grabbed the spotlight when she was the first Black woman to win the Miss Canada crown in 1989.

She later represented Canada at the Miss Universe pageant, using her platform to address racial biases in beauty competitions.

Powell’s early career took shape in music television.

In 1992, she joined Musique Plus as a VJ before transitioning to Much Music in Toronto in 1996.

She became a staple of Canadian pop culture, notably as host of the hit dance show Electric Circus and French Kiss.

Simultaneously, she pursued an economics degree at the University of Toronto, following through on her commitment to education.