Photo courtesy Flickr

MIAMI- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law renaming streets to honor President Trump, late Orlando Senator Geraldine Thompson and former Republican Congresswoman Lincon Diaz- Balart.

Balart died in March 2025.

House Bill 987, which passed during the regular legislative session, was designed to make a series of road designations throughout Florida.

Florida designated a four-mile stretch of road in Palm Beach County as “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.”

The Trump designation would be placed on Southern Boulevard from Kirk Road, south of Palm Beach International Airport, to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club on South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach.

Florida also designated a portion of West South Street in Orlando as “Geraldine Thompson Way” to honor the longtime Democratic state lawmaker who died in February 2025 from complications of knee replacement surgery.