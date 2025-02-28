Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Broward County Commissioner Alexandra Davis was honored with the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in public service.

During a February 22 ceremony, Davis was among those honored by the President Joe Biden Administration before he left office.

The Jamaican American commissioner led several initiatives to empower residents including launching a youth apprentice program which provides young people with valuable work experience, and a program embedding a police social worker within the Miramar Police Department.

Davis also created the Safe House program with the Miramar Fire Department to assist domestic violence and human trafficking victims.

“I am grateful to have received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award,” Davis said during a ceremony that honored other recipients. “Congratulations to all the other recipients of this prestigious award. The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Davis was elected to the Broward County Commission in 2024 and is a former Miramar city vice mayor.