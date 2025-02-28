Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Leisure City K-8 Center Principal Walter C. Hall was awarded the Florida TaxWatch’s Principal Leadership Award (PLA), which honors the most successful school leaders from high-risk schools.

In accepting the award, Hall said, “This means that the decisions I’ve been making are the right ones for the children.”

Using comprehensive data to determine the most effective principals in the state, the PLA program, established in 2013, recognizes educational leaders who are creating meaningful changes in their students’ lives, while also promoting their uniquely effective practices among their peers.

In addition, every principal can nominate a deserving student for an Academic A+ Challenge Match Scholarship sponsored by the Florida Prepaid Foundation.

Hall chose King Carter, an eighth grader at Leisure City K-8 Center, as his nominee for the scholarship.

He said Carter is involved in student government, a Dolphin ambassador for his school, and an overall amazing student and role model to his peers.

“When something like this happens, you’re confident that you’re making the right decisions in the best interests of the children and that’s what matters most,” added Hall.

Leisure City K-8 Center is located in Homestead where most students are at-risk and living in an underserved area.