MIAMI – With President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown operation in full effect, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is urging undocumented people to register with the agency.

Failure to do so can result in fines of up to $5,000 and jail time for illegal immigrants and possibly face deportation.

Several immigration attorneys told CBS News Miami that some people are exempt from registering with the federal government including those applying for residency, asylum seekers, and individuals who entered the country legally with a visa.

Trump’s illegal immigration policy is sweeping across the nation.

According to Reuters, roughly 37,660 illegal immigrants have been deported since Trump’s return to power in January.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the number of illegal immigration entries through the southern border is down, and the president revoked the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) extension for Haitians and Venezuelans.