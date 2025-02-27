Florida Memorial is Miami-Dade’s only HBCU

MIAMI – The President Donald Trump administration reserved its decision to freeze a scholarship program for HBCUs after sparking backlash from college administrators and U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture restored the program which was initially put on hold pending a review to make sure the colleges were in compliance with Trump’s decree to drop DEI requirements.

The program is designed to increase the number of minority students majoring in agriculture, food and national resource science.

Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, criticized the freeze and said he would take immediate action to reinstate the scholarship program.

Ossoff said the freeze would impact thousands and thousands of students attending HBCUs, putting their college financial aid in jeopardy.