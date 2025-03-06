Photo courtesy of Pineapplereport.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. Teachers in Broward County will get a pay hike.

The Broward County School Board voted to give teachers and other eligible employees a three percent salary increase.

The pay increases are retroactive, so they impact teachers’ current salary for the 2024-2025 school year.

The pay increase is a $31 million investment for the district.

Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said teachers work hard to educate kids and they may see additional salary increases in the future.

“So, this is just a start. It is a priority for us to continue to increase the percentage of compensation that we provide to all of our employees in the future,” he said.