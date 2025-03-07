Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Luther Campbell, a music pioneer who’s credited with creating the Miami Bass sound and paving the way for local rap artists like Trina, Trick Daddy and Rick Ross, will have a street named after him.

Miami City Commissioners approved a resolution to designate a portion of Northwest 11th Avenue, spanning from N.W. 58th to Northwest 60th Street, as “Luther Campbell Way.

The Miami-Dade County Commission supported the resolution.

Campbell, 64, was born and raised in Liberty City and overcame poverty to become one of rap music’s most successful artists.

He started out as a Dee Jay and later created the group Two Live Crew which in 1990, had to fight the-Florida Gov. Bob Martinez and Broward County Sheriff Nick Navarro to keep their controversial album “As Nasty as they Wanna Be” in record stores.

Navarro threatened to arrest local store owners on obscenity charges for selling the groups albums and the subsequent arrest of members of the group on obscenity charges.

In 1994, Campell took his case to the U.S. Supreme Court which ruled that banning rap lyrics was unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

Campbell, also known as Uncle Luke and Luke Skywalker, took to social media after learning commissioners voted to name a street in his honor.

“Yesterday, something truly special happened — something as big as a Star nomination on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The street where I grew up is officially being named after me, Luther Campbell! “Huge thanks to Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon

for sponsoring this, and to City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and his staff, chairwoman Christina King, the entire City of Miami Commission, and the Miami-Dade County Commission for unanimously approving it.”