Photo courtesy of Floridahealth.gov

MIAMI – Reports of fluoride in drinking water have South Florida residents on high alert.

The Miami-Dade County Safety and Health Committee has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, March 11 at 11 a.m. inside the Commission Chambers to discuss the issue and offer safety tips.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, along with leading experts in the field, will provide valuable insights into the effects of fluoridation in the public water supply.

The county is encouraging residents and community leaders to attend the meeting.