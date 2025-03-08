Photo courtesy of Istock.com

MIAMI – Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is offering free electrocardiograms for children and teens in an effort to prevent sudden cardiac arrest.

The program is in partnership with the city of Miami to offer the medical test to record the electrical activity of the heart to anyone up to 21 years old.

It also helps detect and diagnose various heart conditions including arrhythmias, an irregular heartbeat that can cause sudden cardiac arrest.

According to the American Heart Association, roughly 24,000 children and teens in the United States suffered cardiac arrest in 2024.

The free EKG tests are available all year round at all 20 clinics and urgent care locations for the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The three-minute EKG test for your child, quite literally, could be lifesaving.

For more information, visit www.nicklaushealth.org