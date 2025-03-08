Photo courtesy of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

MIAMI – A free health fair is coming to the Allapattah area.

On March 15, the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is bringing its health fair to the Village of Allapattah YMCA Family Center, 2370 Northwest 17th Avenue.

The event starts at 8 a.m.

Health experts will be on hand to perform health screening, including breast exams to dental screenings, mental health screenings, as well as vision and hearing exams.

You can register at https://med.miami.edu/community-outreached/docs/health-fairs.