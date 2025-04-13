MIAMI – Broward County is making voting registration easier for teenagers.

During the month of April, students can register to vote at their high schools thanks to the High School Voter Registration Drive.

The program, which is a partnership between the County Supervisor of Elections Office and Broward County Public Schools, educates students on the importance of civic engagement.

Elections department staff is visiting about 30 schools this month offering voter registration drives for students and staff.

This year, the drive hopes to register at least 10-thousand students.