Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Teachers and faculty staff for Palm Beach County Schools will be able to respond to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) emergencies on campuses.

The school district has agreed to allow Nicklaus Children’s Heart Institute to train and prepare educators for life-threatening emergencies like sudden electrical disturbance in the heart.

Staff will learn how to administer CPR and use automated external defibrillators to help save lives when such an emergency occurs.

SCA is the leading cause of death in athletes during training. A study of over 2,000 high schools found an 85 percent survival rate for SCA incidents in schools with proper training.

While adults are at higher risk, youth athletes are also vulnerable to SCA, according to the American Heart Association.

Palm Beach County School district officials aim to have every public school trained by the end of this year.