Photo courtesy of Getty Images

MIAMI – If a hurricane blows down a homeowner’s tree and lands in a neighbor’s yard in Florida, the individual could be responsible for any damages.

Florida state Senator Jonathan Martin (R-Fort Myers) is sponsoring a bill during the Legislative Session that would make a homeowner reliable if the individual’s tree falls on someone’s property line.

Martin calls it the Massachusetts rule which he said outlived its usefulness.

But his bill drew some concern during a Senate committee meeting.

George Feijoo with the Florida Insurance Council expressed concern over the lack of distinction between healthy and unhealthy trees.

A House companion bill was filed and expected for a vote in both chambers before the end of the session in May.