Photo courtesy of Cruisehive.com

MIAMI – Florida is the first state in the nation to recognize the Gulf of America, echoing President Donald Trump’s executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills to make it official for the state in which the name the Gulf of America will be required in public school textbooks.

The measures’ sponsors in the Senate posted photos of themselves with DeSantis in the governor’s Capitol office, holding blue Sharpies and gripping green “Gulf of America” road signs.

“Florida is proud to follow the leadership of President Trump as the first state to officially recognize the Gulf of America,” said Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, in a statement. “American exceptionalism isn’t an abstract idea. It is an absolute fact that we must recognize and celebrate. In Florida, we will always put America first.”

The bills change the name of the body of water that borders almost half of Florida to the Gulf of America in state law and direct state agencies and school districts to adopt instructional materials that include this change after July 1 of this year.