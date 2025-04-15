Photo courtesy of istock.com

MIAMI – Miami- Dade residents whose driver’s license is currently suspended have an opportunity to reinstate their driving privileges.

Operation Green Light, which debuted in 2023 by the Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court Office, starts on April 20 and ends on May 4.

During that period, the Clerk of the Court Office might waive fees including traffic citations and unresolved criminal court costs that led to the suspension of driver’s licenses for thousands of county residents.

“This marks the fourth time I’ve had the privilege of offering this large-scale event to the residents of Miami-Dade County, and the previous results have been outstanding,” said Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Juan Fernandez Barquin.

He said to date, OGL has helped customers resolve over 17,000 cases, with a total savings of more than $1,053,548 in collection fees.

The suspension of driver’s licenses has been piling up over the years and residents couldn’t afford the fees to restore their driving privileges.

Some say it prevents them from landing jobs because companies mostly hire people with reliable transportation.

During OGL, individuals can visit several locations including the Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 N.W. 22nd Avenue, the North Dade Justice Center, 15555 Biscayne Boulevard and Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center, 175 N.W. 1st Street.