Photo courtesy of Webmotor.org

MIAMI – Miami-Dade residents can shop and renew their vehicle registration at the same location.

Publix and the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office have teamed up to install new self-service kiosks inside several of the supermarket locations.

The initiative highlights the effort to bring government services into accessible community locations, offering a convenient alternative to visiting the tax collector’s office.

The kiosks allow drivers to renew and print their vehicle registrations and tag decals in just a few minutes.

Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said the kiosks are part of a county-wide push to modernize how residents interact with public services.

“We’re focused on making government services more efficient, more responsive, and easier for the public to use,” Fernandez said in a press release. “Thanks to Publix’s partnership, we’re able to meet residents where they already are—in their neighborhoods.”

Five Publix stores currently offer the kiosks:

15771 SW 152nd Street, Miami

20201 SW 127th Avenue, Miami

7550 NW 104th Avenue, Doral

1920 West Avenue, Miami Beach

891 N. Homestead Boulevard, Homestead