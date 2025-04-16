Photo courtesy of Webmotor.org
MIAMI – Miami-Dade residents can shop and renew their vehicle registration at the same location.
Publix and the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office have teamed up to install new self-service kiosks inside several of the supermarket locations.
The initiative highlights the effort to bring government services into accessible community locations, offering a convenient alternative to visiting the tax collector’s office.
The kiosks allow drivers to renew and print their vehicle registrations and tag decals in just a few minutes.
Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said the kiosks are part of a county-wide push to modernize how residents interact with public services.
“We’re focused on making government services more efficient, more responsive, and easier for the public to use,” Fernandez said in a press release. “Thanks to Publix’s partnership, we’re able to meet residents where they already are—in their neighborhoods.”
Five Publix stores currently offer the kiosks:
15771 SW 152nd Street, Miami
20201 SW 127th Avenue, Miami
7550 NW 104th Avenue, Doral
1920 West Avenue, Miami Beach
891 N. Homestead Boulevard, Homestead
