Photo courtesy of Brooklynvegan.com

MIAMI – Jamaican reggae recording artist Max Romeo, known for his BBC-banned hit, has died, according to published reports.

He was 80 years old.

The singer, real name Maxwell Livingston Smith, launched his career in the 1960s before he catapulted into fame with his controversial song.

Max’s greatest hits include Wet Dream, which shot to the top ten in 1968.

His single, which spent 25 weeks in the charts, was later banned by the BBC due to its controversial lyrics.

Max’s other hits include War Ina Babylon and Chase The Devil.