FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County students will have laptop computers to take home on to do work starting with the new school year.

The school district will issue each student a laptop to work at school and from home since handing them out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district also plans to work with internet providers to ensure low-income families are able to get free or low-cost internet service at home.

The district last issued student laptops to students during the pandemic when learning went remote.

Most Broward students kept the devices until at-home learning ended at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

The district hasn’t issued laptops for students to take home since.

