Photo courtesy of Florida Immigration Law.com

MIAMI – Florida National Guard members to be immigration judges?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing such a move, but he first must seek approval from the federal government.

The governor announced his plan last week during a news conference in Miramar where officials discussed Operation Tidal Wave.

The operation netted a record 1,100 of undocumented immigrants in a six-day span in Florida.

Many of them who did not have final deportation orders must appear before an immigration judge.

“If this is approved, we will go off to the races, and we will be able to do really from soup to nuts, from apprehension to detention,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said he doesn’t see a problem deputizing Florida National Guard members to become immigration judges to expedite deportation proceedings.

Some critics say National Guard members may not understand immigration law because it’s complex.

The Department of Homeland Security would have to approve DeSantis’ proposal.