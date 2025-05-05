Photo courtesy of Helios Education Foundation

MIAMI – The Helios Education Foundation has announced a two-year $500,000 grant to Achieve Miami, a nonprofit dedicated to equalizing educational opportunities for students throughout Miami-Dade County.

The grant will boost the Achieve Miami’s Teacher Accelerator Program, which addresses teacher shortage in the classrooms.

Launched in 2023, TAP recruits, prepares, and mentors aspiring educators, including college students and career changers, equipping them with the skills, training and mentorship needed to succeed as a teacher in Miami-Dade.

The program offers a one-semester course followed by a six-week paid internship, creating a clear and accessible path to certification and becoming a full-time teacher in a public, private or charter school.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Helios Education Foundation, as they have been integral to the planning, implementation, and the success of our Teacher Accelerator Program,” said Leslie Miller Saiontz, founder of Achieve Miami. “This additional investment will allow us to expand our reach, strengthen our model, and grow our pipeline of teaching talent in South Florida.”