Photo courtesy of Pexelsphoto

MIAMI – Elementary and middle school students are banned from using cell phones during the school day under a new bill approved by the Florida Legislation.

High school students could be next if lawmakers can extend the law when they return to Tallahassee May 12 to agree on a budget.

Lawmakers couldn’t agree on a spending plan for 2025-2026 during the regular Legislative Session, which ended May 2.

Current law prevents students from using cell phones during instructional time, but the change would expand that prohibition to throughout the school day in elementary and middle schools.

State Rep. Demi Busatta (R-Coral Gables) sponsored the bill.

“It’s a bell to bell,” he said before the vote on the House.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law which takes effect during the 2025-2026 school year.