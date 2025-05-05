MIAMI – Individuals reselling Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) and tax collection office appointments better beware because Florida is crackdown on the illegal activity.

Individuals profit by reselling appointments outside the offices, which drew the ire of tax collectors’ offices throughout the state.

The House and Senate approved a bill which makes it a first-degree misdemeanor to sell or attempt to sell appointments with the DMV or any tax collector office unless the person has been granted written authorization.

They could be fined $500 for each offense.

Miami-Dade Tax Collector Daniel Fernandez has expressed outrage about appointment scalping which is causing customers’ frustration of waiting in long lines at the DMV.

Some scalpers sold appointments as high as $250.

Fernandez said state lawmakers tackled the program after hearing the complaints from tax collectors throughout the state.

“We took on the scalpers, exposed how they were profiting off the public, and now, thanks to this new law, the state has our back,” Fernandez said in a public statement.

The bill was sent to Florida Gov. DeSantis to sign it into law