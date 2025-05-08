Photo courtesy of clinicaladvisor.com

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Medicine Cabinet-Shred-A-Thon for residents to get rid of unwanted prescription medications.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kings Point North Lot at 7620 Nob Hill Rd.

It supports BSO’s efforts to curb prescription drug abuse and identity theft throughout Broward County.

Residents can receive a $5 gift card, while supplies last, for safely disposing of unused, unwanted, or expired medication.

Needles and sharp objects will not be accepted.

In addition, each vehicle can bring up to two boxes of shreddable documents, each limited to 16 x 12 x 12 inches.