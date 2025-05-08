Photo courtesy of The Blue Diamond Gallery

MIAMI – A faith-based preschool in Gardendale, Alabama is facing a lawsuit after a white teacher was accused of mistreating a Black student.

According to Black Enterprise, Heritage Preschool in Homewood, Alabama is being sued for discrimination after the parents of a Black kid accused the teacher of treating their child differently than white students.

Lee and Aletta Williamson filed the lawsuit in 2024, and the court is proceeding with a trial.

The couple’s son was expelled from the preschool after they decided to take legal action.

Heritage Preschool denied the allegations through its attorneys handling the case.

The couple claims the targeting began in spring 2023 after their son was moved into the two-year-old class.

Their son, who had a white teacher, frequently sent him home with behavioral reports over minor issues, like not wanting to leave the splash pad, refusing to line up, or becoming upset when another child took his toy.

An assistant teacher, who is also Black, reportedly told the couple privately that their son was being disciplined for behaviors that white students were not being penalized for.

“This is about making sure that we stand for all children,” Aletta Williamson said of the lawsuit. “The reason we wanted this lawsuit filed is we want to send a message loud and clear. If you look at their mission, it’s all about tolerance and patience and God’s love. Yet we did not experience that at all. The God that I serve loves all children, regardless of their race.”