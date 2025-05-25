Photo courtesy of linkedin.com

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust (CITT) will host its next meeting on Wednesday, May 28 at 5 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Miami-Dade County Commission Chambers on the second floor of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center at 111 N.W. First St.

The meeting is an opportunity for members to discuss transportation improvements, budget concerns and residents’ input.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Miami-Dade Television and via webcast at miamidade.gov/webcasting.

Members of the public are welcome to participate by providing a comment on any of the items to be discussed at the Full Trust meeting.

A copy of the meeting agenda will be published on the CITT website at least a day prior to the meeting.

Public comments can be provided by:

• Attending the meeting in person and delivering a comment there, or by

• Sending an email to citt@miamidade.gov no later than noon on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The email will be read into the record during the meeting.

Each member of the public providing a comment will have two minutes to speak. Emails read into the record shall not exceed two minutes. Those who provide a public comment must also provide his/her name, address, and the CITT agenda item number(s) being addressed.

Anyone wishing to obtain more information regarding the meeting can call 305-375-1357. For information about the CITT and the People’s

Transportation Plan (PTP), the public is encouraged to visit CITT’s website or call 305-375-1357.