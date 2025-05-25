“Today” co-host Sheinelle Jones and her husband Uche Ojeh

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

MIAMI – The husband of NBC’s “Today” show co-host Sheinelle Jones has died from brain cancer, according to NBC News.

Uche Ojeh was 45.

The couple had been married for 17 years.

Ojeh was fighting a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma.

Sheinelle Jones and Uche Ojeh attend the NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards Dinner on Nov. 7, 2019, in New York City.

The couple were married in September 2007 in Jones’ hometown of Philadelphia after meeting while students at Northwestern University in the late ’90s.

She was 19 years old, and he was 17 years old when they met.

Ojeh is remembered for being an “enthusiastic soccer player” with a successful career in consulting, but family, friends and his “unabiding faith was always his true north.”