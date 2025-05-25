Photo courtesy of Facebook

MIAMI – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

The order will be carried out at all state and local buildings from sunrise until noon.

“On Memorial Day, we honor the heroes of the United States Military who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” the governor wrote. “Our hearts are full of gratitude for their unwavering commitment to protecting this Nation’s freedom in the face of grave danger.”

The order also asks for Florida residents to participate in a moment of silence at 3:00 p.m. on Monday to honor those fallen.