Head statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass on display at Boston’s African American Museum

Photo courtesy of Boston’s African American Museum

MIAMI – President Donald Trump has pulled funding for Boston’s Museum of African American History as part of his political agenda to roll back on woke ideology and anti-American propaganda.

CNN reported that the museum’s $500,000 grant was cut on Friday, leaving its future in peril while scrambling to find funding to keep it running.

For more than six decades the museum has been a staple in the Black community in Boston, where adults and children come to learn about African American history.

The museum displayed walls of images and famous quotes made by abolitionists including Frederick Douglass and the site was a rallying point for Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

Douglass was an African American abolitionist, orator, newspaper publisher, and author who escaped from slavery and became a prominent activist during the 19th century.

Douglass was a leader in the abolitionist movement, advocating for equality and abolition.

The Trump administration canceled its federal grant for the museum, saying that the funding “no longer serves the interest of the United States.”

“I will forever remember that line,” the museum’s director, Dr. Noelle Trent, said in a statement. “We were very much embedded into key moments of this country’s history. How is that not of interest to the United States and the American people?”

The $500,000 grant was issued by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to support school trips and educational programs at the museum.