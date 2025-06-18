Photo courtesy of the neighborhoodfinancing.org

MIAMI – The City of Miami is hosting a homeownership fair, where potential first-time homebuyers can learn all there is to purchase property.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday, June 21 at 10 a.m. at Charles Hadley Park’s Community Room, 1350 N.W. 50 St.

Organized by the Department of Housing and Community Development, in partnership with Tacolcy Economic Development Corporation (TEDc), the fair will feature workshops, information booths, and one-on-one consultations with real estate professionals, mortgage lenders, and housing counselors.

Event partners include Chase, Citi, Regions, Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida, National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), Self Help Credit Union, and many more. The Office of Chairwoman and District Five Commissioner Christine King is sponsoring the event.

Interested residents are encouraged to register at MiamiHomeownershipFair2025.eventbrite.com, or call 305-416-2080.