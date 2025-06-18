The bust of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Photo courtesy of Etsy

MIAMI – President Donald Trump has removed the bust of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. from the Oval Office in the White House, according to reports.

The bust was moved to a private dining room before Trump hosted right-wing activist Charlies Kirk, who said the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was a big mistake.

The move comes as Trump, reeling from a recent ignominious setback, acts to reverse decisions made under Biden’s administration, reinstating names of certain military bases originally honoring Confederate soldiers.

Kirk has openly pondered about cutting the federal holiday commemorating MLK.

Trump then appointed Kirk to the United States Air Force Academy Board of Visitors and granted him access to the White House.